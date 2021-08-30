Staff. Sgt. Rogelio Ernesto Hercules, assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, is joined by his wife as he gives remarks during his re-enlistment ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6810992
|VIRIN:
|210830-A-JM436-0079
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF commander re-enlists SETAF-AF NCO [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
