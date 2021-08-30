Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa commander, left, presents Staff. Sgt. Rogelio Ernesto Hercules with a certificate of re-enlistment during a ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 30, 2021. Hercules is assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6810991 VIRIN: 210830-A-JM436-0051 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 4.32 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SETAF-AF commander re-enlists SETAF-AF NCO [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.