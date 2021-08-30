Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF commander re-enlists SETAF-AF NCO [Image 5 of 6]

    SETAF-AF commander re-enlists SETAF-AF NCO

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Staff. Sgt. Rogelio Ernesto Hercules, assigned to the 509th Signal Battalion, offers remarks during his re-enlistment ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF commander re-enlists SETAF-AF NCO [Image 6 of 6], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

