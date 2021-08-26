Kunsan AB leads the pack: PT Beta Testing

Airman 1st Class Sena Zohou, assigned to the 8th Communication Squadron, grimaces during the plank component portion of the Air Force’s physical fitness assessment beta test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26, 2021. The proposed alternate components are trying to provide different and more scientific ways to test upper body strength, core strength and cardiovascular health. Additional components include the 20-meter shuttle run, hand-release push-ups and cross-leg sit-ups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

