8th Fighter Wing Airmen run during the 20-meter shuttle run portion of the Air Force’s physical fitness assessment beta test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26, 2021. The proposed alternate components are trying to provide different and more scientific ways to test upper body strength, core strength and cardiovascular health. Additional components of the test include the hand-release push-ups, cross-leg sit-ups and planks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 04:17 Photo ID: 6810687 VIRIN: 210826-F-VR222-1134 Resolution: 5820x3253 Size: 1.44 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan AB leads the pack: PT Beta Testing [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.