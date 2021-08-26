Kunsan AB leads the pack: PT Beta Testing

Tech. Sgt. Akin Hyde, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 8th Fighter Wing fitness assessment cell, explains the Air Force’s physical fitness assessment beta test to Airmen at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26, 2021. The proposed alternate components are trying to provide different and more scientific ways to test upper body strength, core strength and cardiovascular health. The components include the 20-meter shuttle run, hand-release push-ups, cross-leg sit-ups and planks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

