    Kunsan AB leads the pack: PT Beta Testing [Image 2 of 5]

    Kunsan AB leads the pack: PT Beta Testing

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in the Air Force’s physical fitness assessment beta test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 26, 2021. The proposed alternate components are trying to provide different and more scientific ways to test upper body strength, core strength and cardiovascular health. The components include the 20-meter shuttle run, hand-release push-ups, cross-leg sit-ups and planks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

