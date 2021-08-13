Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8 SFS, Wolf Chief integrate to defend the base [Image 7 of 8]

    8 SFS, Wolf Chief integrate to defend the base

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, is shown how to conduct vehicle checks during an 8th Security Forces Squadron immersion at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2021. The inspection is completed for every commercial vehicle that enters the installation to ensure they aren’t bringing anything unsafe or unintended that could potentially negatively impact the base populous. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Defenders
    Guard Mount
    8SFS

