    8 SFS, Wolf Chief integrate to defend the base [Image 8 of 8]

    8 SFS, Wolf Chief integrate to defend the base

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nai Saelee, 8th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, left, talks about base entry procedures with Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, during an 8th SFS immersion at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2021. During the immersion, Shaefer was shown a variety of the 8th SFS capabilities to include vehicle inspections with the K-9 team, gate guard, and the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 01:02
    Photo ID: 6810597
    VIRIN: 210813-F-PS661-1219
    Resolution: 6557x4716
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 SFS, Wolf Chief integrate to defend the base [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Defenders
    Guard Mount
    8SFS

