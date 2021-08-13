8 SFS, Wolf Chief integrate to defend the base

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, shakes the hand of an 8th Security Forces Squadron Airman following a post brief during an 8th SFS immersion at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2021. The post brief is conducted each time the gate guards enter or leave, which is intended to inform their counterpart on what they are doing while on duty at the gate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

