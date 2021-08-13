8 SFS, Wolf Chief integrate to defend the base

Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, talks with members of the 8th Security Forces Squadron during an 8th SFS immersion at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2021. During the immersion, Shaefer was shown a variety of 8th SFS capabilities to include vehicle inspections with the K-9 team, gate guard, and the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS). (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

