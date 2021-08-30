The Angel de los Andes lead coordinators stand at parade rest during the exercise’s inauguration ceremony in Rionegro, Colombia, August 30, 2021. Angel de los Andes is a multi-national training exercise that provides realistic humanitarian aid and disaster response combining the capabilities of nations throughout the Western Hemisphere.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 20:20
|Photo ID:
|6810461
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-AT671-0004
|Resolution:
|8120x5413
|Size:
|850.61 KB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
