12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021

RIONEGRO, Colombia -- Colombian led exercise Angel de los Andes is underway after an inauguration ceremony was held 30 August 2021 to officially kick off two weeks of search and rescue training.



The U.S. will train side by side with multinational partners by responding to realistic scenarios of natural disaster related search and rescue, humanitarian aid, disaster response, aerial evacuation, patient treatment, flying operations and personnel recovery throughout locations in Colombia.



"The closest thing to creating a life is to save one. That is the value that summons us (here) today. That is our responsibility and that is why we are gathered here; to train ourselves and do our job well", said Colombian Air Force Commander, General Ramses Rueda.



Angel de los Andes brings realistic training scenarios that combine the capabilities of all nations involved, allowing for the integration of multilateral protocols and procedures while also enabling the familiarization of each other's resources.



“Over the next few days [participants] will learn about the different initiatives and processes through our planned activities, identify mistakes, and recognize those areas that require improved practices to expand our military and humanitarian assistance expertise. I have no doubt that this initiative will help us grow and be more efficient in each of the operations cells,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Michael Ingersoll, System of Cooperation Among the American Air Forces (SICOFAA) Secretary General.



This is the third time the Colombian Air Force has hosted this exercise since 2015, with this iteration being combined with SICOFAA exercise Cooperation VII. Six western hemisphere nations are participating in the exercise and eight countries are observing.

