    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021 [Image 3 of 4]

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Colombian Air Force Commander, General Ramses Rueda, is handed the Angel de los Andes guidon during the exercise’s inauguration ceremony in Rionegro, Colombia, August 30, 2021. Angel de los Andes is a Colombian led exercise that brings realistic training scenarios of natural disaster related search and rescues, humanitarian aid, disaster response, aerial evacuation, patent treatment, flying operations and personnel recovery throughout locations in Colombia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:20
    Photo ID: 6810460
    VIRIN: 210830-F-AT671-0003
    Resolution: 7520x5013
    Size: 958.63 KB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

