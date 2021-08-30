12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021

Colombian Air Force Commander, General Ramses Rueda, is handed the Angel de los Andes guidon during the exercise’s inauguration ceremony in Rionegro, Colombia, August 30, 2021. Angel de los Andes is a Colombian led exercise that brings realistic training scenarios of natural disaster related search and rescues, humanitarian aid, disaster response, aerial evacuation, patent treatment, flying operations and personnel recovery throughout locations in Colombia.

