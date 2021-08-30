Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) begins Angels de los Andes 2021

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force service members stand in formation as they await the beginning of the Angel de los Andes inauguration ceremony in Rionegro, Colombia, August 30, 2021. Angel de los Andes is a multi-national training exercise that provides realistic humanitarian aid and disaster response training combining the capabilities of nations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

