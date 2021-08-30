Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News [Image 6 of 6]

    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, participates in a media interview with Matthew Stell, co-anchor from KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas of Next Star Media Group, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 30, 202. Col. Media interviews with wing leaders help promote understanding and support by linking the Air Force to communities, opinion leaders, decision makers, and news outlets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 18:04
    Photo ID: 6810303
    VIRIN: 210830-F-YW474-1036
    Resolution: 4069x2710
    Size: 421.88 KB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    27th Special Operations Wing
    27 SOW
    Col. Taylor
    KLBK
    media outreach

