27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News

U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, participates in a media interview with Matthew Stell, co-anchor from KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas of Next Star Media Group, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 30, 202. Col. Media interviews with wing leaders help promote understanding and support by linking the Air Force to communities, opinion leaders, decision makers, and news outlets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

