27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News

Matthew Stell, co-anchor from KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas of Next Star Media Group, sets up a media interview at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 30, 2021. U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, spoke about the wing mission focus, importance of adapting to change, and empowering Airmen to better adapt to future challenges regarding national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US