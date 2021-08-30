Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News [Image 1 of 6]

    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Matthew Stell, co-anchor from KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas of Next Star Media Group, sets up a media interview at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 30, 2021. U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, spoke about the wing mission focus, importance of adapting to change, and empowering Airmen to better adapt to future challenges regarding national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 18:03
    Photo ID: 6810298
    VIRIN: 210830-F-UQ502-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News
    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News
    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News
    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News
    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News
    27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    27th Special Operations Wing
    27 SOW
    Col. Taylor
    KLBK
    media outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT