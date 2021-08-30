U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, participates in a media interview with Matthew Stell, co-anchor from KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas of Next Star Media Group, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 30, 202. Col. Media interviews with wing leaders help promote understanding and support by linking the Air Force to communities, opinion leaders, decision makers, and news outlets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 18:04
|Photo ID:
|6810301
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-UQ502-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT