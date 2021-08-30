U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, participates in a media interview with Matthew Stell, co-anchor from KLBK-TV in Lubbock, Texas of Next Star Media Group, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 30, 2021. Col. Taylor spoke about the wing mission focus, importance of adapting to change, and empowering Airmen to better adapt to future challenges regarding national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 18:04 Photo ID: 6810302 VIRIN: 210830-F-YW474-1024 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 472.03 KB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27th SOW commander talks about Cannon AFB with KLBK News [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.