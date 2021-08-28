Army Soldiers Help Load A Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter With Humanitarian Aid

210828-N-PC065-1147

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (Aug. 28, 2021) U.S. Army Soldiers assist Chief Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) Michael Garcia, assigned to the “Snowmen” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, with loading food into an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in support of a humanitarian aid mission, Aug. 28, 2021. HSC-28 is embarked on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), which is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

