HSC-28 Helicopter Flies Into Haiti To Support The Humanitarian Aid Mission

CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 28, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ben Lazurus, left, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert McCann, assigned to the "Snowmen" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, look out the window of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as they depart the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) to pick up humanitarian aid in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 28, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

