    HSC-28 Helicopter Flies Into Haiti To Support The Humanitarian Aid Mission [Image 8 of 11]

    HSC-28 Helicopter Flies Into Haiti To Support The Humanitarian Aid Mission

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210828-N-PC065-1230
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Aug. 28, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ben Lazurus, left, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert McCann, assigned to the "Snowmen" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, look out the window of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as they depart the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) to pick up humanitarian aid in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 28, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    HSC-28 Aircrewmen Fly Into Haiti To Support The Humanitarian Aid Mission
    HSC-28 Pilots Fly An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Into Haiti To Support A Humanitarian Aid Mission
    Haitians Gather To Receive Humanitarian Aid
    HSC-28 Aircrewman Speaks With Haitians During A Humanitarian Aid Delivery
    Army Soldiers Help Load A Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter With Humanitarian Aid
    HSC-28 Aircrewman Delivers Humanitarian Aid To Haiti
    Haitians Gather To Receive Humanitarian Aid
    HSC-28 Helicopter Flies Into Haiti To Support The Humanitarian Aid Mission
    HSC-28 Aircrewman Flies Over Haiti While Supporting Humanitarian Aid Mission
    An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Flies Over Haiti To Support The Humanitarian Aid Mission
    HSC-28 Aircrewman Prepares To Deliver Humanitarian Aid In Haiti

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    JTFHAITI-2021

