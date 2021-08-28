Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-28 Aircrewman Prepares To Deliver Humanitarian Aid In Haiti [Image 11 of 11]

    HSC-28 Aircrewman Prepares To Deliver Humanitarian Aid In Haiti

    CAVAILLON, HAITI

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210828-N-PC065-1278
    CAVAILLON, Haiti (Aug. 28, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert McCann, assigned to the "Snowmen" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as it prepares to deliver food in Cavaillon, Haiti as part of a humanitarian aid mission, Aug. 28, 2021. HSC-28 is embarked on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), which is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 17:42
    Photo ID: 6810286
    VIRIN: 210828-N-PC065-1278
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 809.14 KB
    Location: CAVAILLON, HT
    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    JTFHAITI-2021

