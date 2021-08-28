HSC-28 Aircrewman Flies Over Haiti While Supporting Humanitarian Aid Mission

210828-N-PC065-1240

HAITI (Aug. 28, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert McCann, assigned to the "Snowmen" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as it flies over Haiti in support of a humanitarian aid mission, Aug. 28, 2021. HSC-28 is embarked on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), which is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

