HSC-28 Aircrewman Flies Over Haiti While Supporting Humanitarian Aid Mission

HAITI (Aug. 28, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Robert McCann, assigned to the "Snowmen" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, looks out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as it flies over Haiti in support of a humanitarian aid mission, Aug. 28, 2021. HSC-28 is embarked on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), which is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|08.28.2021
|08.30.2021 17:42
|6810284
|210828-N-PC065-1240
|6720x4480
|1.09 MB
|HT
|2
|1
