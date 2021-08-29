The 416th Theater Engineer Command hosted the annual Engineer Total Army Planning Exercise (ENTAPE) 2021, bringing together Soldiers from all components – active Army, Reserve and National Guard.
About 150 engineers participated both in person and via video teleconferencing to ensure social distancing and mitigation measures remained in effect.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6810196
|VIRIN:
|210829-A-XY199-244
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|316.26 KB
|Location:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual planning exercise brings engineers of all components together [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
