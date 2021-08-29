Annual planning exercise brings engineers of all components together

On left, Col. Louis Mitchell, G-3, 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC), Vicksburg, Mississippi, speaks with Deputy Commanding, 416th TEC, Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, during a break at ENTAPE 2021 in Darien, Illinois.

"We are so big and spread out. I didn't even know some of these people existed," said Mitchell. "To just get an opportunity to huddle with all of the components is invaluable."

Date Taken: 08.29.2021
Location: DARIEN, IL, US