On left, Col. Louis Mitchell, G-3, 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC), Vicksburg, Mississippi, speaks with Deputy Commanding, 416th TEC, Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, during a break at ENTAPE 2021 in Darien, Illinois.
"We are so big and spread out. I didn't even know some of these people existed," said Mitchell. "To just get an opportunity to huddle with all of the components is invaluable."
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 16:12
|Photo ID:
|6810195
|VIRIN:
|210829-A-GJ534-107
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|308.03 KB
|Location:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual planning exercise brings engineers of all components together [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Annual planning exercise brings engineers of all components together
