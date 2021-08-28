Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual planning exercise brings engineers of all components together

    DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    416th TEC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, welcomes active Army, Reserve and National Guard Soldiers to the Engineer Total Army Planning Exercise 2021. More than 150 Engineer officers joined the conference via video teleconferencing.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 16:12
    Location: DARIEN, IL, US 
    This work, Annual planning exercise brings engineers of all components together [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer
    ENTAPE

