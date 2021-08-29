Annual planning exercise brings engineers of all components together

DARIEN, Illinois – The 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) hosted the annual Engineer Total Army Planning Exercise (ENTAPE) 2021, bringing together Soldiers from all components – active Army, Reserve and National Guard.



About 150 engineers participated both in person and via video teleconferencing.



The 416th TEC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, expressed the importance of using the opportunity to build partnerships between the three components.



“We need to continue those partnerships and how we work together. We need to be engaged at the multi-component level, get those partnerships going. That’s where we are going to be successful,” said Baker during his opening remarks. “ENTAPE allows the opportunity to bring senior engineer leaders from all components to include USACE [U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] to discuss the challenges and changes facing the regiment.”



Besides engaging the engineering community in meaningful dialog, the event also promoted networking within the field.



“I’m sitting next to the commander of the 411th Engineer Brigade. He’s the decision maker,” explained Maj. Marcus Thomas, an Army planner who works in the Army Reserve engagement cell for Army North at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. “Just getting an opportunity to present to the decision maker is awesome. It’s a rare opportunity you get to talk to the commander.”



Thomas is responsible for supporting Army North with Army Reserve assets which can include helping the active component understand the mobilization process for bringing Army Reserve Soldiers on active duty orders.



In addition, presentations on strategic topics, including foreign relations, provided information awareness for ENTAPE guests.



“Anytime I learn about China, it’s a good thing. I enjoyed the Indo-Pac brief,” said USACE Director of Operations, Col. Michael Hults. “I believe China is our biggest adversary. Learning about their insights is always helpful.”



ENTAPE 2022 will be hosted by the 412th Theater Engineer Command in Vicksburg, Mississippi, to enhance the learning process and continue building bridges with counterparts.

