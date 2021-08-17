Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Bruce Williams, from Royals Town, Pennsylvania, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, relays information during a fuel off-load, Aug. 17, 2021. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for her transition to Newport News for planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
