    Fuel Offload [Image 5 of 5]

    Fuel Offload

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Thomas Watson, from Winona, Mississippi, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, prepares to offload fuel from one of the fuel sponsons, Aug. 17, 2021. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for her transition to Newport News for planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:21
    Photo ID: 6809827
    VIRIN: 210817-N-YW264-1053
    Resolution: 2884x1923
    Size: 808.82 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Offload [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
