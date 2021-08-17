Fuel Offload

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Thomas Watson, from Winona, Mississippi, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, prepares to offload fuel from one of the fuel sponsons, Aug. 17, 2021. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for her transition to Newport News for planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

