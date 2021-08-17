Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Thomas Watson, from Winona Mississippi, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, pays out a line during a fuel off-load on one of the fuel sponsons, Aug. 17, 2021. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for her transition to Newport News for planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

