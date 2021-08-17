Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Thomas Watson, from Winona Mississippi, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, prepares to off-load fuel on one of the ship’s fuel sponsons, Aug. 17, 2021. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for her transition to Newport News for planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:21 Photo ID: 6809823 VIRIN: 210817-N-TL968-1005 Resolution: 3066x4599 Size: 767.17 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel Off-load [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.