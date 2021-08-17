Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuel Off-load [Image 1 of 5]

    Fuel Off-load

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Thomas Watson, from Winona Mississippi, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, prepares to off-load fuel on one of the ship’s fuel sponsons, Aug. 17, 2021. Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for her transition to Newport News for planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:21
    Photo ID: 6809823
    VIRIN: 210817-N-TL968-1005
    Resolution: 3066x4599
    Size: 767.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Off-load [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuel Off-load
    Fuel Off-load
    Fuel Off-load
    Fuel Off-load
    Fuel Offload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT