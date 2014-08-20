Date Taken: 08.20.2014 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 09:42 Photo ID: 6809707 VIRIN: 140820-D-HT311-861 Resolution: 403x540 Size: 50.68 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Historic and Unique Chemical Weapons Elimination Mission in Syria [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.