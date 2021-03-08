As part of the Chemical Security and Elimination Program, DTRA outfitted a ship to transfer and destroy Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile.
Defense Threat Reduction Agency Historic and Unique Chemical Weapons Elimination Mission in Syria
