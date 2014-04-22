As part of the Chemical Security and Elimination Program, DTRA outfitted a ship to transfer and destroy Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 09:42
|Photo ID:
|6809705
|VIRIN:
|140422-D-HT311-768
|Resolution:
|3872x2592
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Defense Threat Reduction Agency Historic and Unique Chemical Weapons Elimination Mission in Syria, by Andrea Chaney
Defense Threat Reduction Agency Historic and Unique Chemical Weapons Elimination Mission in Syria
