    Defense Threat Reduction Agency Historic and Unique Chemical Weapons Elimination Mission in Syria [Image 5 of 6]

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency Historic and Unique Chemical Weapons Elimination Mission in Syria

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2014

    Photo by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    As part of the Chemical Security and Elimination Program, DTRA outfitted a ship to transfer and destroy Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2014
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 09:42
    Photo ID: 6809706
    VIRIN: 140808-D-HT311-817
    Resolution: 520x283
    Size: 19.71 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Threat Reduction Agency Historic and Unique Chemical Weapons Elimination Mission in Syria [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chemical weapons
    elimination
    DTRA
    caperay
    CTR30

