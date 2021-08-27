Members of the U.S. Army Reserve Marksmanship Team pose for a photo at the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting, held at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The U.S. Army Reserve marksmanship teams represent the entire U.S. Army Reserve and are chosen for the team through a rigorous selection shoot days before the pistol & rifle championships.



U.S. Army Reserve Marksmanship Team Members: U.S. Army Maj. Grand Urick, U.S. Army Maj. Jesse Campbell, U.S. Army Capt. Curtis Brotherston, U.S. Army Maj. Thomas Conners, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andy Knote, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Godel, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Morris, U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Hughes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 22:52 Photo ID: 6809457 VIRIN: 210827-Z-CQ037-426 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 28.22 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - AFSAM Teams [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.