Members of ‘All Guard - Team Charlie’ pose for a photo at the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting, held at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The focus of the All Guard Team is to develop a group of Soldiers and Airmen to compete with various service rifles and pistols at the highest levels.



All Guard - Team Charlie Members: U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jacob Gregson, Utah National Guard; U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Scotty Daniel, Arkansas National Guard; U.S. Air Fore Staff Sgt. Gavin Rook, North Dakota National Guard; U.S. Army Sgt. Alexandra Griffeth, Virginia National Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 22:51 Photo ID: 6809454 VIRIN: 210827-Z-CQ037-410 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 25.54 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - AFSAM Teams [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.