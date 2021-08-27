Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - AFSAM Teams [Image 3 of 6]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - AFSAM Teams

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Members of ‘U.S. Army Reserve - Gold’ pose for a photo at the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting, held at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The U.S. Army Reserve marksmanship teams represent the entire U.S. Army Reserve and are chosen for the team through a rigorous selection shoot days before the pistol & rifle championships.

    U.S. Army Reserve - Gold Members: U.S. Army Maj. Grand Urick, U.S. Army Maj. Jesse Campbell, U.S. Army Capt. Curtis Brotherston, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Andy Knote.

