    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - AFSAM Teams [Image 1 of 6]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - AFSAM Teams

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Members of ‘All Guard - Team Bravo’ pose for a photo at the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting, held at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas. The focus of the All Guard Team is to develop a group of Soldiers and Airmen to compete with various service rifles and pistols at the highest levels.

    All Guard - Team Bravo Members: U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Bautista, Idaho National Guard; U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas, California National Guard; U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jerry Dement, Missouri National Guard; U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Goldade, North Dakota National Guard.

    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021
    Winston P.

