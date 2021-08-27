SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations

A Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft taxis behind a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft after landing on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The RSAF A330 multi-role tanker transport is equipped to provide aerial refuelling, transport and medical configuration capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

