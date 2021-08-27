Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3]

    SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft taxis behind a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft after landing on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The RSAF A330 multi-role tanker transport is equipped to provide aerial refuelling, transport and medical configuration capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 10:10
    Photo ID: 6808861
    VIRIN: 210827-F-LH638-1303
    Resolution: 5473x3434
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

