A Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft taxis behind a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft after landing on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The RSAF A330 multi-role tanker transport is equipped to provide aerial refuelling, transport and medical configuration capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6808861
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-LH638-1303
|Resolution:
|5473x3434
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|3
This work, SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations
LEAVE A COMMENT