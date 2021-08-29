Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations

    SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2021

    Story by Capt. Kevyn Kaler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Singapore Armed Forces arrived at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, late Friday night, Aug. 27, 2021.

    Their contingent, made up of aircrew, engineers and security forces, will provide additional support to the Afghanistan evacuation operations.

    The Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport is equipped to provide aerial refueling, transport and medical configuration capabilities. The members of the SAF will support this humanitarian mission alongside the U.S. Air Force to provide a safe and secure passage for these evacuees.

    This is just one demonstration of strong and strategic relationships among partner defense forces.

    The 52nd Fighter Wing is providing support through equipment, manpower and airfield capabilities to both Ramstein Air Base and the 726th Air Mobility Squadron, stationed at Spangdahlem AB. This support provides flexible and ready options for the Operation Allies Refuge missions.

    SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations
    SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations
    SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations

