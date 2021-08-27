SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations

U.S. Air Force buses wait to transport newly arrived members of the Singapore Armed Forces on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The Singapore Armed Forces is working alongside partners like the United States in order to provide a safe and secure passage for displaced families and evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
