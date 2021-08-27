SAF, USAF partner together for Afghanistan evacuation operations

A Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft taxis on the runway of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. The Singapore Armed Forces is working alongside partners like the United States in order to provide a safe and secure passage for displaced families and evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

