Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

A Croatia Land Forces soldier from Storm Battery dribbles by a player from Sniardwy Orzysz, a local team, during a football (soccer) game in Orzysz, Poland, August 28, 2021. Battle Group Poland soldiers and Orzysz government officials volunteered to play in the match against local team Sniardwy Orzysz to celebrate their 70th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 Location: ORZYSZ, PL