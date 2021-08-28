Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

From left, Croatian Land Forces Capt. Dario Biljeskovic, commander of Storm Battery, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of Battle Group Poland, and Romanian Land Forces Maj. Mircea Zemtev, commander of Sky Guardians, hand out bread to Orzysz citizens during the Harvest Festival in Orzysz, Poland, August 29, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate the Days of Orzysz and the Harvest Festival, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

