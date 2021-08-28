Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of Battle Group Poland, sits in during Catholic mass with Orzysz city and Polish Land Forces military leaders in Orzysz, Poland, August 29, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate Days of Orzysz, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 10:12
|Photo ID:
|6808852
|VIRIN:
|210829-A-NQ624-1304
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.59 MB
|Location:
|ORZYSZ, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
