    Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

    Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

    ORZYSZ, POLAND

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of Battle Group Poland, sits in during Catholic mass with Orzysz city and Polish Land Forces military leaders in Orzysz, Poland, August 29, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate Days of Orzysz, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 10:12
    Location: ORZYSZ, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
