Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

Lt. Col. Craig Broyles, commander of Battle Group Poland, sits in during Catholic mass with Orzysz city and Polish Land Forces military leaders in Orzysz, Poland, August 29, 2021. Battle Group Poland's leaders joined the local community to celebrate Days of Orzysz, strengthening our partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

