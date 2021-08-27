Battle Group Poland's leaders join local community's celebration

Lt. Col. Craig Broyles (middle,) commander of Battle Group Poland, engages in a football (soccer) game that celebrates the anniversary of a local team in Orzysz, Poland, August 29, 2021. Battle Group Poland soldiers and Orzysz government officials volunteered to play in the match against local team Sniardwy Orzysz to celebrate their 70th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes)

