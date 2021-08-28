210828-N-LK647-0202 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Emily M. Youngblood, right, monitors Boatswain's Mate Seaman Avery A. Hawkinson as he participates in a forklift familiarization class aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 28, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 05:32 Photo ID: 6808701 VIRIN: 210828-N-LK647-0202 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.19 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210828-N-LK647-0202 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.