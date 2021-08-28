Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210828-N-LK647-0143 [Image 2 of 9]

    210828-N-LK647-0143

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210828-N-LK647-0143 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Apprentice Trequan L. Cox, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman John L. Lingsweiler reel in a firehose following a crash and salvage drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 28, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 05:32
    Photo ID: 6808694
    VIRIN: 210828-N-LK647-0143
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hershel "Woody" Williams

