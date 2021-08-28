210828-N-LK647-0246 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jesus D. Arevalo parks a forklift during a forklift familiarization class aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 28, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN